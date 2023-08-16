Man killed by Philadelphia police never got out of his car, didn’t ‘lunge’ with a knife, police say in new narrative
Zoraida Garcia, the aunt of Eddie Irizarry, on the 100 block of East Willard Street where her nephew was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

New questions have emerged about the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry in North Philadelphia this week after the Police Department changed its narrative of the events leading up to his death. At the scene of the shooting Monday, police first said Irizarry emerged from his car after a traffic stop with a knife in his hand and “lunged” at police, before an officer shot him multiple times, killing him. But on Tuesday night, the department offered a new and different account of the shooting, saying Irizarry did not flee the traffic stop, never lunged at officers with a weapon, an...