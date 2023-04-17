Man who allegedly shot Ralph Yarl is in his 80s, records show. Here’s what else we know
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. - GoFundMe screenshot/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owner of a home where a Black teenager was shot and wounded last week in Kansas City’s Northland is a white man in his 80s, according to property records and an attorney for the teen’s family. Police have not identified the shooter. But at a news conference Sunday, Police Chief Stacey Graves said the homeowner allegedly shot Ralph Yarl, 16, after the teen arrived at the wrong house to pick up his brothers in the 1100 block of 115th Street. Graves said the homeowner was taken into custody Thursday, placed on a 24-hour hold and released pending further investigation. Prope...