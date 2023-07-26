Man who attacked Muslim worshippers in Canada mosque sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man who attacked worshippers at a mosque in Canada with bear spray and an ax last year was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison. Mohammad Moiz Omar, who was 24 at the time of the attack, stormed into the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, during morning prayers on March 19, 2022, and started spraying. Worshippers took him down and held him until police arrived. Police investigated the incident as a possible hate crime. Omar pleaded guilty July 19 to three charges: administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, assault with a wea...