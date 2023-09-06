Man who conspired with sister in infamous ‘black widow’ murder case seeks release from prison
Andrew Suh speaks during an interview at the Pontiac Correctional Center in 1998, not long into his lengthy prison sentence. - John Smierciak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO -- Andrew Suh was only 19 when he executed his sister’s boyfriend nearly 30 years ago in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, a sensational crime that launched an international search, sparked a media frenzy and brought lifelong grief to the victim’s family. Suh admits he pulled the trigger in the premeditated, ambush-style killing of a man who had helped raise him. But after about three decades in prison, the now-49-year-old Suh hopes his remorse and efforts to better himself have earned him a measure of mercy. Suh has said he killed the victim at the insistence of his sister, Catherine. ...