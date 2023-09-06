Manatees were dying in record-breaking numbers. But that trend may be slowing down
Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

Record-breaking numbers of manatees have died in Florida the past few years. But data from a recently released report may indicate that that trend is slowing down this year — at least so far. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 431 manatees died across Florida from Jan. 1 to Aug. 25. In 2022, that figure was 669 manatees, and in 2021, it was 928 manatees. The five-year average of manatee deaths is 597. The previous unprecedented manatee mortality was linked to starvation during the colder months when manatees migrated to and through the Indian River Lagoon, where ...

Science