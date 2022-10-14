Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis releases sex tape in push to legalize sex work

As though presented with the challenge to say he's pro-sex work without actually saying he's pro-sex work, Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis released his own sex tape in support of legalizing what is likely the world's only recession-proof business.

The video, which stars Itkis and porn performer Nicole Sage, is called "Bucket List Bonanza" and could have tanked his campaign as, historically, congressional candidates have teams that work around the clock to prevent such tapes from being made public; but in this case, the unconventional effort is well-received as a prime example of a politician putting actions above rhetoric.

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue," Itkis said to City & State. "And, the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform."

Itkis is a third-party candidate up against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for a seat in the 12th Congressional District and his main deal so far has centered on legalizing sex work, ending adultery laws and defining consent.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," says Nadler's Republican opponent, Mike Zumbluskas. "The media ignores everybody that's not a Democrat in the city."

Elsewhere on the internet, namely on Twitter, folks are having a bit of fun with Itkis' bold move.

"I think this may be the first time a candidate has leaked a sex tape with the hope of it helping his campaign," Tweets writer Parker Molloy.

"Anthony Weiner walked so Mike Itkis could run," quips writer Timothy Kudo.

"If Mike Itkis wanted to start an only fans, he should've just said that," jokes another person on Twitter.

