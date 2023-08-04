Manhattan judge in right-to-shelter case says Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration must do more to help NYC with migrant crisis

Recently arrived migrants are pictured in the processing area at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge who oversees New York’s decades-old right-to-shelter mandate agreed in a court hearing Friday that Gov. Hochul must to do more to help alleviate the city’s spiraling migrant crisis, according to an attorney who participated in the proceeding. The emergency hearing before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Erika Edwards was held to address concerns raised by the Legal Aid Society that the right-to-shelter mandate may have been violated this week after a large group of migrants were forced to sleep for days on the sidewalk in front of the city’s asylum seeker intake cen...