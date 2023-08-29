Manhattan man kills wife, kids ages 1 and 3 in horrifying murder-suicide, cops say
Cops found the bodies of the 41- year-old suspect, his 40- year-old wife, their 1- year-old son and 3- year-old daughter in an apartment on West 86th Street near Riverside Drive on Monday afternoon. - Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — An Upper West Side man brutally killed his wife, their infant son and toddler daughter before taking his own life Monday, according to police sources. Cops found the bodies of the 41-year-old suspect, his 40-year-old wife, their 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in an apartment on West 86th Street near Riverside Drive around 2:56 p.m. The adult victims had their throats slit and the children suffered stab wounds to their bodies, according to police. Paramedics pronounced all victims dead at the scene, cops said. Their names were not immediately released. But a neighbor said the...