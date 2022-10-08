The greatest Olympic hero is dead but his legacy lives on
Derek Redmond of Great Britain is helped to the finish line by his father, Jim Redmond, after suffering an injury in the 400 m semi-final at the Barcelona Olympic Games in Spain in August 1992. - Gray Mortimore/Allsport/Getty Images North America/TNS

SAN DIEGO — Jim Redmond died Sunday in Northampton, England. He was 81. Who was Jim Redmond? He emigrated to North London from the Caribbean island of Trinidad at age 14 and got a job making wood packing crates. A few years later, he worked as a truck driver for a company that made machinery for the food industry. He moved to sales, then formed his own machinery company: J Redmond & Son. He also was a pioneer. Graham Yandell, publisher of Meat Management magazine, said in an obituary: "There is a lot of talk about diversity these days, but Jim Redmond actually broke down the barriers years ago...