Markéta Vondroušová makes history, wins Wimbledon as unseeded player with huge upset in final

Unseeded Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic made history on Saturday in the women’s Wimbledon final, winning her first grand slam title in historic fashion, 6–4, 6–4 over 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur.

With the victory, Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked winner and first-ever unseeded woman to capture the Wimbledon title. The 24-year-old, who is No. 42 in the world, was the first unseeded woman to reach the final at Wimbledon in 60 years, according to The Associated Press.