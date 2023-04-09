Building collapses in Marseille; rescue efforts hindered by fire

Emergency forces were rapidly searching for people under the rubble of a building that collapsed early Sunday in the southern French city of Marseille, but a fire close to the rubble is making rescue efforts very difficult.

The four-storey house collapsed in the centre of the southern port city shortly after midnight. Parts of two neighbouring houses were also brought down in the overnight collapse.

At least five people were injured, initial information showed. According to media reports, they were in a neighbouring building.

The destruction was likely caused by an explosion, but authorities do not have a cause yet.

"We cannot know today what caused this very big explosion," said Interior Minister Geráld Darmanin. In any case, the house was not known to be in danger of collapsing.

"We think there are between four and 10 people under the rubble," Darmanin said on Sunday. Some 30 homes were evacuated as a precaution, he said.

It is unclear exactly how many people were in the building that initially collapsed.

"Four people seem to have been in the building for sure," said Darmanin, who travelled on Sunday morning to the scene of the accident. "We don't know if they are alive or dead."

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan stressed that the search for possible survivors was the absolute priority.