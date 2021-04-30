GOP Sen. Blackburn offers an odd excuse after she's caught spreading lies about Biden's plans

The FBI stated that Watson first denied his participation when interviewed by agents on January 19 but had changed his story by February 4 when the federal officials raided his house and seized his cellphone with a warrant. The FBI said it found texts, photo and videos on Watson's phone from inside the Capitol.

"I am fine. I was one of the people that helped storm the capitol building and smash out the windows. We made history today. Proudest day of my life!" Later that day, Watson texts, "Got some videos and pics will share them when I get back."

He did that, according to the FBI, but that led to his ultimate audience with the federal government. A raid of Watson's home followed which--in an unusual twist-- made the local media even though he wasn't arrested at the time. The FBI, the ATF and Alpine police carried out the raid.

In an exclusive interview with hometown TV station CBS7 after the raid, Watson added some color that didn't make it to the FBI criminal complaint. The station reported:

"The homeowner, Sean Watson, freely admits he was one of the people who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6. 'Yes, I was one of the people who went into the Capitol Building," he said.

"They came and banged the door," Watson told CBS7 in an exclusive interview. "I come out, they come at me with the M16 and the lights and the handcuffs and all that, and I was like 'What is going on?" Watson says the FBI took his electronics, including computers and cell phone. He believes it's to find evidence of his travels to Washington.

"Watson isn't worried. We didn't do anything other than just being there," he said. In fact, his version of the event differs from official accounts.

"The Capitol Police are the ones who attacked us."

"Watson says it was when Trump supporters were tear-gassed and hit with batons that they decided to storm the Capitol.

"We just walked around," Watson said. "We were chanting. Some of us were singing the national anthem."

"But Watson didn't make out of Washington unscathed. The previous day, Jan. 5, he was arrested by Metropolitan Police on charges of crossing the police line at what he says was a Black Lives Matter protest.

"Yet, after being arrested, tear-gassed, and raided, Watson doesn't have any regrets and actually believes his actions were necessary.

"'It kinda had to happen,' he said. 'And it wasn't a coordinated event like I said. No, I don't regret it. I'm actually proud of what I am doing. I feel like I am fighting for my country.'"

That, of course, was more than two months ago. This week Watson faces charges of unlawful and violent entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

You can read the FBI complaint here.