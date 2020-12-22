Federal air marshals busted running Viagra smuggling ring
According to a new report from Yahoo News, the historically scandal-ridden Federal Air Marshal Service is in the midst of another investigation, this time involving the erectile-dysfunction medication known as Viagra.

Around 20 air marshals from agency's Dallas field office have been disciplined in recent weeks and months in the wake of an investigation into a Viagra-smuggling and distribution ring among employees and supervisors.

As Yahoo News points out, the revelations are part of an ongoing history of controversies and scandals within the agency.

"There have been various arrests — including a murder-for-hire plot, a gun-buying scheme that shook the top levels of the agency and allegations of discrimination against minorities, women and gay people. Then came the "badge bunny" who rearranged flights for trysts followed by the sex tape of a prostitute made with a government phone that underscore an overarching party-hearty attitude rife with misconduct," Yahoo News' Andrew Becker writes.

