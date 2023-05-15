Martha Stewart makes history as oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model
Martha Stewart at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 27, 2016, in Miami Beach, Florida. - Denis Contreras/Getty Images North America/TNS

Martha Stewart is making history as a cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The TV personality, 81, is one of four stars to grace one of the 2023 covers of the annual edition, along with actress Megan Fox, pop singer Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader. Stewart is the oldest person to cover the Swimsuit Issue. Maye Musk, who is now 75, set the previous mark last year. “To be on the cover at my age was a challenge, and I think I met the challenge,” Stewart said Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. “For me, it is a testament to good living. I think that all of us should think about good ...