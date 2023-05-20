Martin Amis, British writer of dark comedic novels, dies at 73

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Martin Amis, a British writer of dark comedic novels, has died at the age of 73, his publisher said Saturday on Twitter. Penguin Books said Amis "leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously." Amis died Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, the New York Times reported earlier, quoting his wife, Isabel Fonseca, as saying the cause was esophageal cancer. Amis, the author of 14 novels including “Money: A Suicide Note,” “London Fields” and "Time’s Arrow," in 2008 was named one of 50 best British writers s...