Mary Trump joins Spotify exodus after Joe Rogan controversy

Former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, is the author of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man." - Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster/Zuma Press/TNS
Mary Trump has added her name to the list of personalities no longer wanting to be associated with Spotify. “I’m removing my podcast from @Spotify,” the 45th president’s niece tweeted Wednesday. “I know it’s not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche.” Wednesday’s episode of “The Mary Trump Show,” which is called “#DeleteSpotify,” can still be found on Apple’s download site. Mary Trump said on the program that she, like artists Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, objects to the streaming platform’s decision to carry “The Joe Rogan Experience.” She called that show’s...