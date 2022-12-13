Mary Trump reveals the real reason why Ivanka and Kushner distanced themselves from Trump

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who previously held impactful roles in former President Donald Trump's White House, are now making great efforts to distance themselves from him.

The former president's niece, Mary Trump, insists she knows why the couple has made that decision.

On Sunday, December 11, Mary Trump appeared on MSNBC where she claimed the former president is "losing value" to the couple because he's no longer essential to them.

According to Mary Trump, Kushner and Ivanka Trump appear to be distancing from politics because they've "finally realized that they gain more by staying away from Donald than they do by staying aligned with him."

"Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party, and in terms of politics generally," she added. "And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald is doing, so they don't need him to the same degree they might have."

Per Business Insider, Mary Trump also noted that the couple has "grasped that their association with the former president 'damaged them, at least socially.'"

She added, "It's the same with most of Donald's inner circle — there is always a transactional calculation being made and a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn't worth it for them anymore."

The latest remarks from the former president's niece come nearly a month after Donald Trump announced his third presidential run. In wake of the announcement, Ivanka Trump released a statement saying that she "loves her father 'very much,' but does not plan on staying in the political arena any longer."