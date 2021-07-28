Masks, vaccines could stop COVID spike within 2 weeks, CDC director says
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on March 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP/AFP/TNS

A renewed vaccine push mixed with masking could flatten America’s recent spike in coronavirus cases within two weeks, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday morning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the hopeful note after her health agency reversed lenient face-covering guidelines on Tuesday, urging even vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors at schools and in high-risk regions. Though the country has faced a steep rise in cases this month — a trend that frustrated federal officials blame on vaccine hesitancy — Walensky suggested that jabs and masks can ...