Mass shooting survivors filing $100 million lawsuits against Oxford Schools
A woman leaves a stuffed animal at a memorial at an entrance to Oxford High School on Dec. 1, 2021, following a mass shooting at the school that left four students dead and multiple others with injuries. - Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press/TNS

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Survivors of the mass shooting at Oxford High School are filing two $100 million lawsuits against the school district and employees, lawyer Geoffrey Fieger said Thursday. The announcement comes more than one week after prosecutors say 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley fatally shot four students and wounded six other students and a teacher. Fieger filed one federal lawsuit on behalf of Oxford students and siblings Riley Franz, 17, a senior, and Bella Franz, 14, a freshman. Riley was shot in the neck while next to Bella during the attack. That lawsuit accuses school officials of fai...