GOP's Matt Gaetz compares Democratic control of DC to bathtub suicide

On Fox News' "Hannity" Monday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) jokingly suggested that the prospect of full Democratic control of Washington made him want to slit his wrists in the bathtub.

"They want to digitally erase us online, pursue us in the flesh, make us unemployable and make it difficult for conservatives to be able to assemble and share ideas," the Republican congressman complained.

Gaetz said he was "deeply troubled" by the Biden administration's agenda.

"'It's not just like tear-rolling-down-the-side-of-the-cheek depressing," he said. "It's draw-the-warm-bath-and-get-a-sharp-blade depressing.'"

Gaetz has been one of the most loyal footsoldiers for outgoing President Donald Trump in Congress, and was one of dozens of Republicans in the House to vote to overturn the election in several swing states that supported President-elect Joe Biden, even after pro-Trump rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol.





