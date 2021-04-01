Matt Gaetz sex trafficking scandal now includes 'cash and drugs' focus: CNN

The sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is not just focused on the money, but also potentially drugs, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN is also reporting that Gaetz showed nude pictures to members of Congress that he said depicted women he had slept with.

"Tonight, more allegations of wrongdoing against republican congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, following reports he's being investigated for engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor,"" CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported.

He interviewed CNN senior legal correspondent Paula Reid.

"We have new details about about the scope of the criminal investigation into representative Gaetz," Reid reported. "Investigators are looking into his involvement with at least one underage girl and whether he violated sex trafficking or prostitution laws with other young women and whether he used federal campaign funds on his alleged victims."

"Tonight, new details on the sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, CNN has learned prosecutors are looking into a relationship with a woman that began when she was just 17 and whether his involvement with other young women broke sex trafficking and prostitution laws, according to two sources briefed on the matter. Those sources say investigators are also pursuing allegations that Gaetz may have used cash and drugs in his dealings with young women and also whether any federal campaign money was involved in paying for travel and expenses," Reid reported.

