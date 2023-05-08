Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is not pleased with recently surfaced footage of their GOP leader Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his 2018 gubernatorial race, Mediaite reports.

ABC shared the video from DeSantis' campaign clip via Twitter Sunday, writing, EXCLUSIVE: Don't 'piss off his voters.' Footage of Ron DeSantis' 2018 debate prep sessions reveal his thoughts on dealing with Donald Trump."

In the video, Gaetz can be seen prepping the then-GOP candidate for a debate, with the congressman asking DeSantis, "Is there any issue upon which you disagree with President Trump?"

DeSantis replied, "I have to figure out how to do this. Obviously there is, because I mean I voted contrary to him in the Congress. I have to frame it in a way that's not going to piss off all his voters."

Gaetz retweeted ABC's post writing, "I ran the Desantis Debate Prep in 2018. Though I prefer Trump for President (bigly), the release of these videos by the person operating the camera is disloyal hackery that I do not abide. Staffers who leak on the candidates they’ve done work for deserve the reputations they get."

Twitter user @plecander responded to Gaetz, writing, "I see nothing wrong with anything DeSantis said here," to which the MAGA congressman replied, "He didn't say anything wrong. Still doesn't make this leak honorable."

Peter Henlein, another app user in response to ABC's leak, tweeted, "DeSantis did debate prep for the 2018 governor race with Matt Gaetz, and now ABC has video footage of that prep. Either Gaetz or another Trump loyalist leaked that footage, which will be used to attack DeSantis. There really is no low Trump's inner circle won't stoop to."

Gaetz replied to Henlein, saying, "This wasn't me or Byron. We've both denounced it and we wouldn't want to be treated this way. It was low class hackery, as we've called it."

The "Byron" the Florida GOP lawmaker is referring to is Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who can also be heard in the footage obtained by ABC, as he formerly advised DeSantis.