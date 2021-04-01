'What a sleazeball': Shock over report Matt Gaetz showed nude pics of conquests on House floor

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) received harsh criticism on Thursday after CNN reported he had shown nude pictures of women he said he had slept with -- and had even shown them to colleagues on the House floor.

"Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, the sources told CNN, including while on the House floor," the network reported Thursday. "The sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source. 'It was a point of pride,' one of the sources said of Gaetz."

Here's some of what people were saying about Gaetz:











































