'Bizarre': Matt Schlapp allies turn on him as 'new allegations' drop on top of sexual assault suit
Donald Trump, Matt Schlapp (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

At the start of this year, The Daily Beast reported that ex-staffer for Herschel Walker's GOP U.S. Senate campaign — Carlton Huffman — accused well-known Republican activist and American Conservative Union (ACU) chair Matt Schlapp "had sexually harassed him — an allegation that Schlapp has denied."

A Monday, August 28 exclusive report from The Daily Beast highlights "a number of developments that have raised internal concerns at the ACU in recent months, as Schlapp has persistently kept the board out of the loop in discussions related to Huffman's allegation, the lawsuit, funding for his legal defense, and the ACU's own bookkeeping, according to sources with knowledge of the events and previous news reports."

The Beast notes that although sources have said Schlapp "made an offer in March to settle the multimillion-dollar sexual battery and defamation lawsuit against him," Huffman's attorney tells the news outlet that "there was no settlement offer," and the that "the claim was 'categorically false.'"

ACU publicist Mark Corallo told the news outlet, "We take seriously our professional conduct and would never discuss the details of confidential conversations between lawyers. But since it appears Mr. Huffman or his attorney have done so, let me set the record straight: There was no settlement offer. From the outset Mr. and Mrs. Schlapp have been and remain prepared to go to trial and are confident of prevailing in court."

The Beast reports:

Multiple sources described Schlapp's behavior in response to the allegations as 'bizarre.' He continues to reject calls for an internal investigation, and ACU board meetings have been structured in a way that has precluded any discussion of the allegation. Those moves have only deepened concerns, even among longtime allies who initially defended him, according to the sources.

Huffman, who CNN reports is seeking $9 million in damages, told the news outlet earlier this year, "On October 19, 2022, Matt Schlapp attempted to take my dignity, but he did not take my voice. Today, I reclaim that voice, and for every victim of sexual assault, I am here to say there is justice and there will be accountability. I look forward to our day in court."

The Beast also notes:

Former ACU vice president Charlie Gerow, who in January put his name on a pugilistic denial to The Daily Beast's initial report about Huffman's claims—put these issues front and center in his resignation last Friday.

In his public statement, Gerow called on the organization to conduct an 'independent forensic audit of the organization's finances,' secure 'a written opinion of counsel that the organization is in full compliance with its own bylaws and all applicable law,' and 'thoroughly review' the exit interviews of 'the large number of staff who have recently left.'

In a private letter, Gerow also urged the board to investigate all allegations against Schlapp, including any new accusations that may arise. The Daily Beast has confirmed the existence of two new allegations through multiple people informed of the incidents, as well as one accuser—a former CPAC staffer—who confirmed the existence of these allegations directly, adding for the first time that he had informed CPAC staff about the incident at the time. The Washington Post first reported on those new allegations on Saturday.

The Daily Beast's full report is available at this link.