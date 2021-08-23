Mayim Bialik to host next 3 weeks of ‘Jeopardy’ after Mike Richards quits

Mayim Bialik attends the series finale party for CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 1, 2019, in Pasadena, California. - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images North America/TNS
Mayim Bialik has already gotten a promotion on “Jeopardy.” The “Big Bang Theory” alum, who was hired to host the game show’s prime-time specials, will step into the spotlight after Mike Richards quit last week and will host the next three weeks of episodes, Sony announced Monday. Bialik, 45, will tape 15 episodes, according to the studio. After her, more guest hosts will be announced as “Jeopardy” once again tries to replace Alex Trebek. It’s unclear if Bialik will be in the running as full-time host, especially considering her commitment to a second season of “Call Me Kat.” Richards stepped d...