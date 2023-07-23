Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in brazen attack
An ambulance leaves the prison, where repeated outbreaks of deadly violence linked to drug trafficking have occurred RODRIGO BUENDIA AFP

QUITO (Reuters) - The mayor of the Ecuadorian Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago, was assassinated on Sunday, authorities said, in a brazen attack that stunned the political establishment. Police said the 38-year-old Intriago, who was re-elected as mayor of Manta in February, had been inspecting public works in the city at the time of the attack. It was not immediately clear why the mayor had been attacked. Interior Minister Juan Zapata said a woman had also died in the incident, and four other people were wounded. Two of them are suspects in the killing, he said on Twitter. The muni...