Mayor's office allows Trump's company to host Saudi-tied golf tournament in NYC
New York City Mayor Eric Adams. - Theodore Parisienne/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company has gotten the green light to host a golf tournament in the Bronx sponsored by the Saudi Arabian government, infuriating relatives of 9/11 victims already fuming over a similar event held at a Trump course in neighboring New Jersey last month. The Trump Organization recently secured the permit from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to hold the women’s tournament at its Ferry Point course in Throgs Neck this October, a city official familiar with the matter confirmed to the Daily News on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The permit was...