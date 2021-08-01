Eric Swalwell: Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan are right to worry about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection committee

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is still pushing for Republican lawmakers to be held accountable for their blind support of former President Donald Trump's attempted coup on Jan. 6.

While many Republican lawmakers have made an arduous effort to downplay the insurrection, dismiss what occurred, and deny Trump's true intent, Swalwell believes there is reason to believe that some of his colleagues were well aware of Trump's intention reports Political USA.

In fact, he even believes there is hard evidence to support his claim. During a recent appearance on MSNBC, Swalwell discussed the recent reports circulating about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Just days ago, Jordan found himself at the center of controversy when he was grilled by a reporter after clumsily admitting he'd talked to Trump on Jan. 6. That slip-up came as McCarthy continues to try and blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic lawmakers for the deadly day at the Capitol.

Speaking about the recent developments and the latest evidence of Trump's discussion with former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Swalwell weighed in with his opinion as he noted that Jordan and McCarthy should be concerned about the ongoing Jan. 6 investigation.

"Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy are not only witnesses to what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, they are witnesses to Donald Trump's intent and, his conduct, the decisions that he made that day," Swalwell said."That's why Jim Jordan shouldn't be anywhere close to the dais that is investigating January 6th, but he may be close to the witness table."

He also concluded with a compelling question.

"One question that I have, Jonathan, as Kevin McCarthy years ago, famously talked about how Benghazi was designed to tear down Hillary Clinton, well, will any of these witnesses have the courage that Hillary Clinton showed that day when she testified for 11 hours?" Swalwell asked. "Will we get 11 seconds of Kevin McCarthy? Will we get 11 seconds of Jim Jordan? Will we get 11 seconds of Donald Trump, who you remember refused to testify when called to the impeachment trial."

While both Republican lawmakers have repeatedly insisted they have nothing to hide, the looming question centers on whether or not they will testify. The latest findings and repeated attempts to deflect and pivot raise questions and concerns about how implicated both lawmakers are.



