McDonald’s worker shot in spat over cold french fries dies ― murder charges expected against gunman
Suspect Michael Morgan, center, being escorted by NYPD from the 79th Pct. in Brooklyn, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot point-blank in a flap over cold french fries has died, police said Friday. Matthew Webb, 23, brain dead following the Monday night shooting, had been on life support at Brookdale Hospital. The suspect, Michael Morgan, 20, accused of shooting the fast-food worker in the face because he was mad about how the restaurant handled his mother’s fry order, is expected to be charged with murder. “The people are anticipating homicide charges in this case, given the victim is currently on life support,” Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina said at Morg...