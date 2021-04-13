‘Means nothing’: Activist responds to resignation of police officer who shot and killed 20 year old Daunte Wright
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has resigned, two days after shooting and killing 20-year old Daunte Wright. Well-known grassroots organizer and activist Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation "means nothing."

WCCO's Caroline Cummings posted Potter's resignation letter:

But Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation is meaningless because it does not solve the problem.

"Kim Potter's resignation means nothing because this is an institutional problem, not a personnel issue," Bass said on Twitter.

She adds:

She's referring to the report that there is a "thin blue line" flag flying at the Brooklyn Center Police Station.

