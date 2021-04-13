‘Means nothing’: Activist responds to resignation of police officer who shot and killed 20 year old Daunte Wright

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has resigned, two days after shooting and killing 20-year old Daunte Wright. Well-known grassroots organizer and activist Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation "means nothing."

WCCO's Caroline Cummings posted Potter's resignation letter:

Here is the resignation letter, sent to the mayor, acting city manager and the police chief: pic.twitter.com/har8MHtYMc

— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) April 13, 2021

But Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation is meaningless because it does not solve the problem.

"Kim Potter's resignation means nothing because this is an institutional problem, not a personnel issue," Bass said on Twitter.

She adds:

This always happens— police murder someone & then the entire policing apparatus of the nation maneuvers to violently suppress the people protesting it while pretending we're having some kind of good faith public discussion of reforming the institution. Ridiculous.

— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) April 13, 2021

She's referring to the report that there is a "thin blue line" flag flying at the Brooklyn Center Police Station.

More on her Twitter feed.