Media reporter warns Brian Stelter is 'really damaging his credibility' after Stephen Colbert grills CNN host on Chris Cuomo

On August 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — inundated with disturbing sexual harassment accusations and facing pressure from fellow Democrats — announced his resignation. Cuomo's brother is CNN host Chris Cuomo, and when CNN's Brian Stelter appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," host Colbert wanted to know how CNN would be handling Chris Cuomo.

Colbert asked Stelter, "Behind closed doors, are people mad at him? Is he in trouble?"

The New York Times has reported that Chris Cuomo, during the sexual harassment scandal, has been helping his brother craft his messaging. And Stelter acknowledged to Colbert, "Some people are mad at him…. I also have a source who says that Chris was on the phone with his brother this week."

When Colbert asked Stelter, "Is your source Chris Cuomo?" Stelter responded, "He is not. You've got to have boundaries. You've got to draw a line." And Colbert said, "Why? He doesn't."

On Twitter, the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern was highly critical of Stelter:








