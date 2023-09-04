Meeting between Putin and Erdoğan begins in Sochi, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Rus sanatorium in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. -/Kremlin/dpa

The negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on reviving the Black Sea grain deal have begun.

Putin received his guest outside his residence in Sochi on Monday afternoon, television images showed. Erdoğan travelled to Russia to persuade Putin to rejoin the agreement.

In July, Moscow said it was halting participation in the year-old deal, which created corridors for the export of tens of millions of tons of grains and fertilizers, despite a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine.