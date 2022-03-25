Meghan at the mic: Duchess debunks female stereotypes in new podcast
The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled her first Spotify series - a podcast about female stereotypes, in which she vows to investigate "labels that try to hold women back". Archetypes will launch this summer, hosted by Meghan who will speak to historians, experts and woman who have experienced being typecast. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to discuss the labels, stereotypes and prejudices that inhibit women in a new podcast series called "Archetypes".

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives," Meghan said ahead of the podcast's launch in mid-2022.

The outspoken mental health advocate says she plans to interview historians about how certain female stereotypes and prejudices were created in the first place.

The co-production by Spotify and the production company Archewell Audio, which Prince Harry and Meghan founded together, will be about attributions "that hold women back."

Aside from a special episode around Christmas 2020, it is the first production from the couple's Archewell Audio podcast since the couple signed a multi-million dollar partnership with Spotify more than a year ago.

The podcast comes after Meghan and Harry spoke out against coronavirus misinformation on Spotify, the exclusive host of the widely popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, slammed for repeating debunked claims against vaccines.

A spokesperson for the couple, who live in California, recently said that they would work with the streaming service on rules to reduce the spread of misinformation.