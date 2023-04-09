How Meghan was kept off royal payroll and other revelations from new book about King Charles

Majed Khalil filed his lawsuit in New York against Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Fox itself and lawyer Sidney Powell in December 2020. The major point made that was false is that Khalil worked with Dominion and Smartmatic to fix the results" of the 2020 election, ensuring Trump lost to now President Joe Biden. The suit claims that the claims are a "lie totally devoid of reality."

"Here, Defendants repeatedly maintained their claims about Khalil long after Powell’s election fraud theories were challenged," said U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in a 26-page ruling. “Numerous reports that declared the falsity of the claims against Dominion and Smartmatic and rejected Powell as an accurate source of information gave Defendants reasons to doubt Powell’s veracity and the accuracy of her reports. While the complaint does not allege that Khalil himself informed Defendants of the falsity of the claims against him, both Smartmatic and Dominion did so. Falsity of the claims against both companies would necessitate falsity of the claims against Plaintiff. Several government agencies stated that there was no evidence of fraud in the election, and even then-President Trump supporters rejected Powell’s accusations."

Fox lawyer Winn Allen wrote in a Saturday letter to Stanton, and the letter was co-signed by Khalil's attorney accepting a settlement.

The amount isn't disclosed, and it isn't clear if it will be.

Read the full report here.