Megyn Kelly gets SiriusXM show alongside Glenn Beck and other far right personalities

Former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly has inked a deal with SiriusXM to broadcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" weekdays from 12-2 PM, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kelly will be broadcast on SiriusXM's Triumph channel, which also features far right wing media veterans like Glenn Beck and "Dr. Laura" Schlessinger. All three have been accused of repeatedly making racist and anti-LGBTQ remarks.

In 2013 on Fox News Kelly insisted it was a “verifiable fact" that Jesus Christ was white. She also — in a quick monologue to whatever children might be watching the news at 10 PM — said that “Santa just is white."

She defended her remarks by claiming America decided to "race-bait" her comments.

NBC News infamously gave Kelly a three-year $69 million contract, but her show was a flop. One of its early episodes featured Kelly interviewing far right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, drawing tremendous anger. The episode was beat in the ratings by a rerun of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

But it was her comments about blackface while at NBC News that ultimately led to the end of her show, as The Washington Post reported in 2018:

It was in the casual banter segment of “Megyn Kelly Today" that she ran into trouble this week, when she asked her all-white panel of guests: “What is racist?"

“Truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween or a black person who put on whiteface for Halloween," she continued. “When I was a kid it was okay as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."

Here's how NBC's "TODAY" show reported it and her apology:

