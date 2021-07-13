Megyn Kelly reveals she’s a 1/6 Truther: ‘It wasn’t an insurrection’ – just ‘some losers who went a different way’

On her podcast Monday former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly falsely claimed the attack on the U.S. Capitol "wasn't an insurrection," and blamed the media for focusing on the few "losers" who were violent and "went a different way."

The Dept. of Justice has arrested and charged over 500 people who were part of the insurrection, which experts have verified as an attempted coup.

Kelly was speaking with comedian Chrissie Mayr, a Trump voter who told Kelly she saw Hillary Clinton as "evil."

Mayr says she was at Trump's rally on January 6, admitted she left before his speech ended, but also insisted he never told anyone to "charge" the Capitol.

Mayr told Kelly the events on January 6 at the Capitol were "like, not a big deal," and "extremely peaceful," as Newsweek reported.

She described the days events as "like, mostly the, the most chill thing ever, just like people have blankets and picnics and families."

Mayr also said Ashli Babbitt, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who was shot to prevent her from breaking into the Speaker's Gallery, was "murdered," a common falsehood on the right.

And while Kelly acknowledged that Trump's goal was to overturn the election and noted, "We've all seen the video of people like screaming in the face of cops, being totally disparaging, and defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol," she summed up her thoughts by claiming, "There is no question" the media represented it as "so much worse than it actually was."

! ALERT - newly released video court exhibit in US Capitol Insurrection case appears to show police being dragged into the mob.

Trigger warning on this video... it's difficult to watch. This footage was released by US Justice Dept under court order pic.twitter.com/1ZPw9yB2ji — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 9, 2021

BRUTAL

Another new video court exhibit released in US Capitol Insurrection case. You can hear someone in mob say to police: "You're going to die tonight" pic.twitter.com/Yv9gQ96Rsc — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 9, 2021

Seven people died during or in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection. Two police officers in the days following took their own lives. Officer Brian Sicknick died the following day. A medical examiner claimed by natural causes, two strokes, but agreed that “all that transpired played a role in his condition." More than 150 law enforcement officers were injured during the insurrection, including one who had his eye gouged out. As of last month 17 still had not returned to active duty.

Newsweek adds that "recently released bodycam footage from D.C. Police Officer Mike Fanone shows him being attacked, beaten, and tased by several rioters, while one man, identified as Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York, rips off and steals his gun and police radio. Fanone later collapsed unconscious and was taken to a hospital where he was found to have had a concussion and a heart attack."