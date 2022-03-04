Melania Trump blasts ‘inaccurate’ New York Times for reporting on her troubled charity fundraiser
According to a report from The New York Times this Thursday, a fundraiser planned for April in Florida featuring former First Lady Melania Trump was called off after "state regulators there concluded that the company working with the former first lady to organize the charitable event had not properly registered to solicit contributions."

"Mrs. Trump had announced in late January plans for what she called 'Tulips & Topiaries,' a gathering at an undisclosed location in Naples, Fla., that would feature an “elaborate flower garden with tulips” and 'delicious hors d’oeuvres alongside tea and bubbles,'" the Times' report stated. "Tickets were put on sale for as much as $50,000 for a VIP table, with the money, she said, slated to provide scholarships to children emerging from foster care."

But in a tweet this Friday, the account for the Office of Melania Trump claimed that the event was not canceled and is scheduled to take place on Dec. 4 of this year.

"As a result of the New York Times’ inaccurate reporting, we captured the attention of way more people than expected and required a larger venue," a subsequent tweet from the account read. "Thank you to all of the incredible supporters of foster care children."