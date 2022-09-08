Memphis man goes on deadly shooting spree through city

Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)
A Memphis man killed at least two people in a shooting spree across the city Wednesday, police said. Cops identified the suspect as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He was arrested late Wednesday night. Before Kelly’s arrest, the city of Memphis warned all residents, “If you do not need to be out, please stay home!” Four separate shootings were reported at different locations in Memphis, local Fox affiliate WHBQ reported. Local cops said one man was fatally shot around 1 p.m. on a residential street in east Memphis. Another man was shot and killed more than three hours later at a gas station in sout...