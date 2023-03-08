Memphis officials to release new video footage from Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest

Tyre Nichols is removed from his car during a Jan. 7, 2023, encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. - City of Memphis/City of Memphis/TNS
The city of Memphis on Wednesday will release up to 20 more hours of video related to the January police beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after the violent confrontation. The city’s Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, confirmed during a council meeting on Tuesday that the footage would be made public. She also announced another Memphis police officer was fired in connection with the deadly arrest. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 in Memphis’ Hickory Hill neighborhood on allegations of reckless driving, which authorities say they haven’t substantiated. Video released weeks after Ni...