Men across the globe may be profoundly affected by a core belief about manhood, according to study of 62 nations

Men tend to die earlier in life in countries where the belief that manhood is “hard won and easily lost” is more widespread, according to new research published in Psychology of Men & Masculinity. The findings provide evidence that a basic belief about what it means to be a man could have significant consequences around the world. The new study examined precarious manhood beliefs, which refer to the idea that manhood is something that must be earned and maintained through demonstrations of toughness, control, and dominance. According to this belief, manhood is vulnerable to being lost and men ...

Science