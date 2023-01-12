Men, but not women, drink beer more rapidly when they experience pain, study finds

A study in a virtual reality bar setting assessed the effects of being subjected to painful heat on alcohol consumption. Results showed that men decreased intervals between sips of the alcoholic drink, but did not drink more in each sip. They only drank more rapidly. Women, on the other hand were not affected. The study was published in Experimental and Clinical Psychopharmacology. Chronic pain is a problem experienced by about 20% of people in the United States. Estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention see chronic pain issues inflicting $560 billion dollars in health care a...

