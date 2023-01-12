Merrick Garland appoints Special Counsel to investigate Biden handling of classified documents
Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General(AFP)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced he is appointing Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden, after a small number of classified documents were found in a locked closet in an office at a think tank in Pennsylvania that Biden used, and later, in the President's Delaware home.

Unlike the case against Donald Trump, who repeatedly refused to return hundreds of classified documents and other items belonging to the federal government, ignored a lawful subpoena, and caused a false statement to be made to DOJ about classified documents in his possession, President Biden's team immediately notified the Dept. of Justice and National Archives, and returned them.

NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli published the timeline of events.

Hur is a former U.S. Attorney who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. He is "an attorney at Gibson Dunn, which happens to be the former firm of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon," according to Politico's Kyle Cheney.

Cheney adds, Cannon "had a, uh, notable role in Trump's documents case."

Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro notes the difference in time it took Garland to appoint special counsels.

Watch Garland's short announcement below or at this link:

Video