Meta-analysis shows a strong association between loneliness and depressive symptoms in children and adolescents

The pandemic forced many children to be isolated at home without consistent social interactions. This unprecedented situation left many concerned about the consequences of such isolation for children. Of course, one obvious consequence is loneliness, but does loneliness mean children will experience depression? Researchers at the University of New South Wales conducted a meta-analysis of research investigating the connection between loneliness and depressive symptoms. The results, published inBehaviour Change, indicate that loneliness may be a significant risk factor for depression. As the wor...

Science