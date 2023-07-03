Meta developing alternative to Twitter, developer says
Meta logo adorns the sign in front of the company headquarters in Menlo Park. Verena Wolff/dpa-tmn

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has said that Facebook parent Meta appears to be developing an alternative to Twitter whoch goes by the name Threads. Paluzzi recently tweeted that the new Twitter clone has been released on the Google Play Store, but it seems that the app was mistakenly leaked and is currently unavailable. Although Threads is no longer visible on the Google Play Store, Paluzzi managed to capture screenshots of the app, providing a glimpse of its user interface. One screenshot revealed the login screen, indicating that users may be able to sign in using their Instagram accounts. An...