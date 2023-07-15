By Kylie Madry MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday made public a document purporting to reveal the business dealings of a leading opposition politician vying to succeed him next year, prompting her to accuse him of abuse of power and threaten legal action. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the information Lopez Obrador posted on social media apparently concerning financial accounts of two companies linked to Senator Xochitl Galvez or members of her family. "You have violated a series of laws with this, and so I will take legal steps agains...
Mexican president leaks purported details of political rival's finances
July 14, 2023, 8:27 PM ET