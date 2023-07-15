Mexican president leaks purported details of political rival's finances

Kirschner noted that he has been expecting a large case from Willis, perhaps charging around a dozen people, because of actions she took before this month.

"I became convinced that the district attorney Fani Willis was going to indict probably a massive conspiracy case when she did something that was really unusual. I had never seen it done as a prosecutor. She sent a letter to the judges of Fulton County, the Fulton County court, saying that we respectfully request that you set no trials for two weeks in august," he said. "The week of august 7th and 14th, and you set no in-person hearings during those two weeks. That is an incredible ask of a prosecutor to courts, please clear your dockets, clear the decks."

He added:

The "only really inference there is that she knows full well that she is going to drop a mass of conspiracy indictment that will probably include, according to one of the grand jurors who gave some interviews after the special purpose grand jury had concluded its work, perhaps dozens of people. She is going to need those two weeks to run all of those defendants through court for their arraignment. That is their first court appearance. It is going to take time and she's asked the judges to clear their decks for two weeks in August so she can do that."

