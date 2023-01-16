Mexico bans smoking in public, one of world’s strictest anti-tobacco laws
A man smokes while waiting to cross at Otay Mesa Port of Entry on May 18, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. - Francisco Vega/Getty Images North America/TNS

Mexico now bans smoking in hotels, beaches, parks and all other public spaces — one of the world’s strictest laws of its kind. The General Law for Tobacco Control reform, which took effect on Sunday, also prohibits businesses from promoting, advertising or sponsoring tobacco products, including putting them on display for sale. The law expands a 2008 ban on smoking in bars, restaurants and workplaces. Similar restrictions will fall on e-cigarettes and vaping. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus applauded the policy. “Bravo Mexico!” he said on Twitter. “WHO wel...