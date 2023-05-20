Mexico City airport resumes operations after volcanic ash forces shutdown

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport resumed operations on Saturday after it suspended flights for hours due to ash spewing from nearby Popocatepetl volcano. "After removing the volcanic ash, checking the runways and verifying favorable wind conditions, we resumed takeoff and landing operations starting at 10:00 a.m.," the airport said on Twitter. "Check with your airline the status of your flight." The airport halted operations at 4:25 a.m. for more than five hours. Several flights were delayed and others canceled. Popocatepetl, some 72 kilometers (45 miles...