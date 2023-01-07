Mexico City judge halts extradition of El Chapo’s son
A federal judge in Mexico City halted extradition to the U.S. of one of the sons of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Ovidio Guzmán, aka El Ratón, was arrested in northern Mexico early Thursday morning after a wild night of violence that left at least 30 people dead. El Ratón is a high-ranking member of the notorious Sinaloa cartel, according to U.S. authorities. He was arrested by Mexican authorities in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, just days ahead of a scheduled meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister J...