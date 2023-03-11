5 more arrested in kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico

He once notoriously urged the use of the "Second Amendment" — i.e., guns — against the Democrats' "propaganda machine." The event where he spoke also featured Donald Trump's long-time confidant and friend Roger Stone.

Now Locke said he's inspired by "miracles, signs, wonders [and] tongues deliverance," referring to the little-understood "speaking in tongues." Locke also noted that he has witnessed "demons fleeing," so has now "transitioned from calling out politicians to calling out demons."

Locke first rocketed to fame on the internet when he posted a video on Facebook in 2016 criticizing Target for its new policies on gender-neutral bathrooms. He became a vehement supporter of Donald Trump and a fierce foe of COVID restrictions, ordering Americans to take off their "stupid" masks.

"I was very political. I mean, I was on the Trump train. I was there January 6, and I was very, very political in a lot of ways ... I'm very conservative, and I'm very concerned about what's happening in our nation. But at the end of the day, it's not a White House problem. It's a God's house problem," Locke explained.

"I became the most controversial pastor of America, to the most hated pastor in America, to the most dangerous pastor in America," Locke admitted. Now, he insisted, "I would say I'm probably the most misunderstood pastor in America because they don't recognize the transition."

