5 more arrested in kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico

AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Another five people have been arrested in Mexico for the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed amid the violent abduction.
The group of suspects were taken into custody Friday on charges including aggravated kidnapping and simple intention homicide, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica wrote on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time.
A sixth person arrested earlier this week was also being held in connection with the daytime abduction of Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams.