Miami Beach to blockade roads into city to shut out spring break partiers: report
Screengrab.

The city of Miami Beach is taking drastic actions in an effort to stop spring break revelry during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to overwhelming spring break crowds, the city of Miami Beach will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district and block most eastbound traffic entering the city after 10 p.m., beginning Saturday. Interim City Manager Raul Aguila, who will authorize the emergency measures, told the Miami Herald that he recommends keeping them in place through April 12, or the end of spring break," the Miami Herald reported Saturday.

"Police will enforce the 8 p.m. curfew by blockading South Beach's main party strips — Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue — from Fifth to 15th streets. No pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed to enter after 8 p.m. and all businesses in the restricted area will be forced close, Aguila said. Beginning at 10 p.m. tonight and extending until 5 a.m., Aguila said the city will also close the eastbound lanes of the three main causeways that connect Greater Miami to Miami Beach — the MacArthur, Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways," the newspaper reported. "There will be a dedicated lane for Beach residents, hotel guests or people who need to go to work, Aguila said."